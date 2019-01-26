BIDDEFORD — Trevor Ouellette scored twice, Colin Petit dished out three assists and Biddeford tightened its grasp on the No. 1 ranking in Class A South boys’ hockey with a 3-2 win over Scarborough on Saturday afternoon at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Scarborough went into the game ranked No. 2 in Class A South Heal points and possibly could have overtaken Biddeford with a win. The Tigers improved to 10-3, while Scarborough dropped to 5-4-1.

“It’s huge. It puts us, not locked in, but we’re pretty secure in first (in Class A South),” said Petit.

Patrick Clonan scored early to put the Red Storm ahead, but Biddeford turned things around thanks to a strong power play.

The first opportunity came midway through the first period, and the Tigers cashed in when Petit set up Ouellette.

A cross-checking penalty late in the first gave the Tigers another chance, and Petit and Ouellette teamed up again for the go-ahead goal with 48 seconds left.

“We switched our power play up a little bit, and I told them I thought it would come down to special teams,” said Biddeford assistant Trevor Fleurent, who was filling in for head coach Jason Tremblay. “We clicked on our first two power plays, and we’re up 2-1. Hats off to our power play. The guys were really moving the puck and did a good job.”

The Tigers made it 3-1 in the second period on a breakaway goal by Nick Reissfelder.

With senior goalie Justin Larnerd unavailable, freshman Deryk Boles made his second straight start for Biddeford and was able to protect the lead despite allowing a goal by Cam Budway less than a minute into the third period.

“It was really hard. Heart pumping, really nervous, don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Boles.

Biddeford killed a Scarborough power play late in the contest. One of the biggest plays came from senior defenseman Trenton Ouellette, who blocked a shot with just over two minutes left.

“Coach just told us to block shots and we all started blocking shots. In the third period, I took one right in the jaw. We just executed, and we obviously wanted to win for coach (Tremblay),” said Trenton Ouellette.

