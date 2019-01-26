A private Brunswick music teacher has been arrested on six counts of unlawful sexual contact with one of his students.

Joshua King, 31, of Wiscasset was arrested Jan. 3 by Brunswick Police for unlawful sexual contact with a student at the Brunswick Music Center in the Tontine Mall in downtown Brunswick.

King plans to plead not guilty, said his lawyer, Michael Turndorf of Portland. King has yet to be indicted by a Cumberland County Grand Jury, Turndorf said.

King was released on cash bail from Cumberland County Jail and is living with his family in Wiscasset under the terms of his release.

The owner of the Brunswick Music Center, Jerry Perron, did not return a phone call Saturday.

Turndorf said King has been dismissed from the music store where he taught a variety of instruments for some time. Turndorf did not say how long King had been employed at the music center.

“He had a lot of students and was well respected,” Turndorf said.

Brunswick Police did not release any information about the arrest Saturday and referred questions to the department’s detectives who were not available Saturday.

