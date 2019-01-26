Count me in as a “yes” for a name change for the University of Southern Maine (Jan. 14). As a Maine native, I am well aware of the vibrant history of USM. But we need to be willing to change when change is needed.

Greater Portland is a vibrant, growing area that is very popular with college students. The area will only continue to grow in attractiveness in the years ahead. We should be promoting the Portland area to attract students, most of whom will stay to work in the area and contribute positively to our communities.

The University of Southern Maine sounds like it is located in Wells, Kennebunk or Ogunquit. While those are wonderful, beautiful communities, they are not nearly as alluring to students as is the Portland area.

Our local University of Maine System campus is an important part of the fabric of our community. Its strength and growth will benefit all of us. We should be willing to embrace change when change is needed. Let’s support university President Glenn Cummings and his team, and be comfortable in the knowledge that they know what they’re doing. They have earned our trust.

Stephen Strand

Yarmouth

