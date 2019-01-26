PANAMA CITY — Pope Francis sought Saturday to inspire Panama’s priests and religious sisters, acknowledging they have grown weary from the “wounds of the church’s own sin,” but urging them to find again the joy that sparked their vocations.

Francis celebrated Mass in Panama City’s main cathedral, Santa Maria la Antigua, which is considered the first cathedral of mainland America. He also consecrated its altar after a yearslong renovation, rubbing holy oil onto the altar’s marble top, his vestment sleeves rolled up.

Pope Francis waves to well-wishers after arriving to celebrate Mass in the Santa Maria la Antigua cathedral in the old section of Panama City. People hold out their phones as Pope Francis arrives in his popemobile to celebrate Mass in the Santa Maria la Antigua cathedral in the old section of Panama City on Saturday. Francis turned his attention to the country's priests and religious sisters as he reacheed the midway point in his five-day Central American visit.

It was the halfway point of Francis’ four-day visit to Panama for World Youth Day, the Catholic Church’s big youth rally.

In previous editions, the festival has seen millions of pilgrims gather, but the Panama version is a much-reduced affair. Only around 100,000 people picked up their registration materials by this weekend, though organizers estimated 400,000 people turned out for Francis’ Way of the Cross procession Friday night.

In his homily Saturday, Francis spoke frankly about the pressures, frustrations and anxieties facing priests and nuns in a rapidly changing world where it sometimes seems the Catholic message has no place.

Francis warned their weariness can sometimes be paralyzing from the burdens of their work and the “toxic” conditions in some of their communities.

“The weariness of hope comes from seeing a church wounded by her own sin, which so often failed to hear all those cries that echoed the cry of the Master: ‘My God, why have you forsaken me?”‘ Francis said.

It wasn’t clear if Francis was referring to the clergy sex abuse scandal, which hasn’t exploded yet in Central America as it has elsewhere. His papacy imperiled by the crisis, Francis has summoned church leaders from around the world to a summit next month at the Vatican to chart a way forward for the universal church.

