LEXINGTON, Ky. — PJ Washington scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half, and No. 8 Kentucky beat No. 9 Kansas 71-63 on Saturday in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Washington also had 13 rebounds, helping the Wildcats to a 49-36 advantage on the glass. Reid Travis had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Keldon Johnson also posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Neither team reached 40 percent shooting, but the Wildcats (16-3) were much better in the second half and held the Jayhawks (16-4) in check down the stretch of the marquee matchup between college basketball’s two winningest programs.

(1) TENNESSEE 86, WEST VIRGINIA 66: Lamonte’ Turner had 23 points and the Volunteers (18-1) held the Mountaineers (9-11) scoreless for a 91/2-minute stretch on their way to a win in Knoxville, Tennessee.

(2) DUKE 66, GEORGIA TECH 53: RJ Barrett had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and the Blue Devils (17-2, 6-1 ACC) pulled away to beat the Yellow Jackets (11-9, 3-4) in point guard Tre Jones’ return to the lineup, in Durham, North Carolina.

(3) VIRGINIA 82, NOTRE DAME 55: De’Andre Hunter scored 19 points to lead the Cavaliers (18-1, 6-1 ACC) to a win over the Irish (11-9, 1-6) in South Bend, Indiana.

(12) MARQUETTE 87, XAVIER 82: Markus Howard connected for 19 of his 31 points down the stretch to help the Golden Eagles (18-3, 7-1 Big East) rally for their seventh consecutive victory, beating the Mustakeers (11-1, 3-5) in Cincinnati.

ILLINOIS 78, (13) MARYLAND 67: Ayo Dosunmu scored 20 points, Tevian Jones had 18 and the Fighting Illini (6-14, 2-7 Big Ten) beat the Terrapins (16-5, 7-3) at Madison Square Garden.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(12) TEXAS 78, TEXAS TECH 71: Jatarie White scored four consecutive points and Sug Sutton hit a go-ahead jumper to start a 14-4 surge in the final quarter as the Longhorns (17-3, 7-1) rallied past Lady Raiders (10-9, 1-7) in a Big 12 clash in Lubbock, Texas.

