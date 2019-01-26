AUGUSTA — The budding rivalry between the Bangor and Lewiston cheering teams continued Saturday at the regional championships at the Augusta Civic Center.

Bangor – the defending Class A state champions – won Class A North ahead of Lewiston, which has won six of the last eight Class A titles.

“I just told (the team) to have fun with it, they know what they have to do to win,” Bangor coach Taylor Clark said. “We worked really, really hard this week, changed a couple things to make it hittable. I just told them to have fun and bring energy.”

The competition between the schools was as tight as expected. Bangor got a score of 85.6, and Lewiston scored 84.

The battles with Lewiston are fun for Clark, who has known Lewiston Coach Lysa Laverdiere since before her coaching days.

“It’s kind of fun to have that friendly rivalry, because I work with her all summer and compete with her all year,” Clark said.

Brewer (82.4), Oxford Hills (74.4), Hampden Academy (71.3) and Lawrence (67.7) also qualified for the state championships Feb. 9 in Augusta.

There will be stiff competition from Class A South. Perennial contender Biddeford won that region by more than six points, with a score of 82.6.

“It’s just amazing,” Biddeford Coach Deb Lebel said. “We didn’t have a perfect routine. We’ve been getting better every week. It’s great they did better this week. We had a five-point deduction (at the Southwestern Maine Activities Association competition) last week that took us out of first. I think they realized they’ve got to hit (their routine) better.”

With an impressive routine, Marshwood (76.2) was the runner-up. The Hawks were followed by Thornton Academy (74.8), Noble (69.3), Gorham (66.7) and Sanford (66.7).

Lisbon will have a shot at its second Class C title in three years after winning Class C South with 70.2 points. Sacopee Valley (62.8), Madison/Carrabec, Monmouth Academy, Wiscasset and Dirigo were the only state championship qualifiers.

Medomak Valley ran away with the regional title in Class B South, scoring 84 points. The Panthers were followed by Leavitt, Morse, Gray-New Gloucester, Spruce Mountain and Freeport.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GORHAM 59, BONNY EAGLE 56: Mackenzie Holmes scored 35 points and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter as the Rams (9-5) held on to beat the Scots (8-6) in Gorham.

Samantha Averill scored 17 points and Mackenzie Emery had 16 for Bonny Eagle.

Jacqueline Hamilton added eight points for Gorham.

BRUNSWICK 66, MESSALONSKEE 37: Marley Groat scored 13 of her 23 points in the first quarter, Charlotte MacMillan had 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and the Dragons (14-1) rolled past the Eagles (6-7) in Brunswick.

MacMillan recorded 12 points in the third quarter as Brunswick stretched a 32-21 halftime lead to a 51-32 advantage.

Rosalie White added 10 points for Brunswick.

Gabrielle Wener scored 10 points for Messalonskee.

CAPE ELIZABETH 48, SACOPEE VALLEY 19: Brooke Harvey scored 13 points for the Capers (7-8), who raced out to a 33-6 halftime lead en route to a win over the Hawks (4-10) in Cape Elizabeth.

Kalie Manning and Jessica Robicheaw each added eight points.

Riley Vacchiano scored five points for Sacopee.

LISBON 46, DIRIGO 43: Charlee Cox and Molly Fairbanks each scored 12 points, and the Greyhounds (2-12) held on to beat the Cougars (3-10) in Dixfield.

Valerie Doucette added 11 points for Lisbon.

Alyssa McTyer scored nine points, and Alexa Varnum and Ashley Perreault each had eight for Dirigo.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MESSALONSKEE 56, BRUNSWICK 51: The Eagles (7-6) used a 25-15 advantage in the fourth quarter to rally past the Dragons (7-7) in Oakland.

Matthew Parent led Messalonskee with 22 points and seven rebounds. Tucker Charles added 21 points and four assists.

Brunswick was paced by Noah Cox with 20 points.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 65, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 33: Grant Milano drained four 3-pointers to spark a 19-5 run in the second quarter and finished with 30 points as the Breakers (4-9) defeated the Lions (0-9) in Freeport.

Noraj Jean-Louis added 14 points for Pine Tree, which had a 38-10 edge in the middle two quarters.

Paul Tran led GPCS with 17 points.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, PORTLAND 4: Annie Guimond set up Grace Steady for the go-ahead goal 9:47 into the third period as Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (8-7) beat Portland/Deering (4-12) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Cape led 4-2 early in the third after Koto Yamada scored with an assist from Sophia Venditti. Caroline Lerch and Emily Demers tied the game with goals just over a minute apart midway through the period.

Demers finished with a hat trick.

Nicoletta Coupe scored twice for Cape Elizabeth, and Venditti got a second-period goal.

YARMOUTH 3, GORHAM 1: Margaret Perrotta scored in the first period, Olivia Bradford got the go-ahead goal in the second period, and Emma Moll added a third-period goal as Yarmouth/Freeport (11-6) defeated Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic (3-11-1) at Travis Roy Arena.

Sarah Juskiewicz gave Gorham a 1-0 lead 3:45 into the game.

LEWISTON 2, ST. DOM’S 0: Sara Robert broke a scoreless tie late in the second period, Brie Dube added a third-period goal and Camree St. Hilaire made 22 saves as the Blue Devils (16-0) shut out the Saints (10-4-1) at the Colisee.

Madyson Boulet finished with 21 saves for St. Dom’s.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

PORTLAND 5, LAKE REGION 1: Donato Tocci scored twice and added an assist for Portland/Deering (4-6) in a win over Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills (2-8) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Carlos Braceras, Mikias Silva and Aydan Smalley also scored for Portland, which led 3-0 after one period.

CAPE ELIZABETH 8, MARANACOOK 1: Gavin Simopolous had two goals and two assists to lead the Capers (8-3) to a win over Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison (0-9) in Readfield.

Jonas Moon also scored twice.

