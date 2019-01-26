PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Jackie Luckhardt and Victoria Harris each scored four points in overtime as the University of Southern Maine women’s basketball team beat Rhode Island College 65-58 on Saturday.

Jordyn Gauvin hit a jumper with 54 seconds to play in regulation for Rhode Island (12-7, 5-6 Little East), which finished on a 5-0 run to force overtime. Gauvin finished with 18 points.

Kristen Curley had 16 points, while Kimberly Howrigan added 14, Alexa Srolovitz 11 and Harris 10 for Southern Maine (12-6, 8-3).

COLBY 56, HAMILTON 55: Ainsley Burns made a layup with 43 seconds left to lift the Mules (7-11, 1-5 NESCAC) beat the Continentals (10-7, 0-5) in Waterville.

Burns finished with 24 points for Colby, while Katie McCrum added 22.

ST. JOSEPH’S 77, SUFFOLK 63: Julia Champagne and Emily Benway had 20 points apiece for the Monks (19-0, 7-0 GNAC), who opened the second half with a 17-5 run and went on to defeat the Rams (14-5, 6-1) at Standish.

Kelsi McNamara added 19 points for St. Joseph’s.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 73, BATES 52: Sami Ashton and Margaret Corcoran scored 17 points apiece to lead the Camels (12-8, 3-4 NESCAC) past Bates (8-10, 1-6) in New London, Connecticut.

Melanie Binkhorst scored 13 points, while Ariana Dalia and Erika Lamere each had 10 for Bates.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 65, UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 60: Meghan Orbann scored 16 points, including a late 3-pointer that gave the Bears (13-7, 7-4 CCC) a one-point lead with 2:37 left in their win over the Nor’easters (10-1, 7-4) in Biddeford.

Jocelyn Chaput scored 23 points and Ashley Coneys had 13 for UNE.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 0, CONNECTICUT 0: Carly Jackson had 21 saves for the Black Bears (14-10-3, 7-10-3 Hockey East) and Morgan Fisher recorded 33 for the Huskies (13-12-2, 8-10-2) as the teams skated to a scoreless tie at Orono.

NORWICH 6, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Six players scored as the Cadets (15-4-2, 12-0-1 NEHC) beat the Huskies (7-9-5, 4-5-3) in Gorham.

Shannon Douglas scored for Southern Maine.

SUNY CANTON 4, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 2: Brittany Miner and Sarah Kosnaskie scored in the first period as the Kangaroos (9-7-3, 4-2 CHC) beat the Nor’easters (13-6-1, 4-3-1) in Biddeford.

Tatum Gietl and Julianne Sheehan scored for UNE.

COLBY 2, TRINITY 1: Tay Munson and Mikayla McLaughlin scored as the Mules (9-6-3, 6-6 NESCAC) beat the Bantams (8-9-1, 5-4-1) in Waterville.

Caelin Flaherty scored for Trinity.

WESLEYAN 4, BOWDOIN 0: Syndee Goyer had a goal and two assists, while Allegra Grant stopped 29 shots as the Cardinals (5-10-1. 2-7-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (3-14-1, 2-8-0) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Kerri St. Denis made 13 saves for Bowdoin.

MEN’S HOCKEY

WENTWORTH 7, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5: The Leopards (6-10-4, 4-7-1 CCC) scored five unanswered goals spanning the second and third periods to rally past the Nor’easters (14-5-0, 8-4) at Everett, Massachusetts.

Austin Morgan had two goals and an assist for UNE.

HOBART 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: P.A. Martineau scored twice as the Statemen (14-7-1, 8-5-1 NEHC) beat the Huskies (3-14-3, 3-11-1) at Gorham.

Brendan Dowler and Parker Sanderson scored for Southern Maine.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BINGHAMTON 78, MAINE 66: The Bearcats (6-15, 2-4 America East) closed the game on a 14-4 run as they beat the Black Bears (3-18, 1-5) at Vestal, New York.

Vilgot Larsson scored 14 points, while Andrew Fleming and Isaiah White each had 12 for Maine.

ST. JOSEPH’S 99, ANNA MARIA 90: The Monks (15-4, 5-1 GNAC) closed on a 9-2 run to beat the Amcats (6-13, 2-4) in Paxton Massachusetts.

Darian Berry scored 31 points for St. Joseph’s. Jack Casale added 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Ian Mikeikis scored 13 points.

BATES 76, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 59: Jeff Spellman had 14 of his 18 points in the first half as the Bobcats (6-13, 3-4 NESCAC) jumped out to a 14-point lead and beat the Camels (6-13, 0-7) in Lewiston.

Nick Lynch had 20 points for Bates, while reserve Kody Greenhalgh added 16 points, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

David Labossiere and Jack Zimmerman each had 15 points for Connecticut College.

AMHERST 86, BOWDOIN 62: Fru Che and Eric Sellew each scored 15 points as the Mammoths (15-3, 3-2 NESCSC) opened a 46-32 halftime lead and cruised past the Polar Bears (11-7, 2-4) at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Hugh O’Neil scored 18 points, while Zavier Rucker added 15 and Jack Simonds 10 for Bowdoin.

COLBY 86, HAMILTON 78: Sam Jefferson had 19 of his 29 points in the second half as the Mules (15-5, 3-3 NESCAC) pulled away to beat the Continentals (16-2, 3-2) in Clinton, New York.

Noah Tyson scored 19 points for Colby.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 104, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 88: The Golden Bears (8-12, 5-6 Commonwealth Coast) made 13 of 18 shots from 3-point range in the first half and beat the Nor’easters (5-15, 3-8) in Biddeford.

Alex Kravchuk scored 17 points for UNE.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 66, SOUTHERN MAINE 56: Benjamin Vezele scored 19 points as the Anchormen (12-8, 5-6 Little East) beat the Huskies (4-14, 2-9) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Jayvon Pitts-Young scored 30 points and had nine rebounds for USM.

