BOSTON — Kevin Durant had 33 points and nine rebounds, Stephen Curry scored 24 points and Klay Thompson had 21, including two key free throws Saturday night for Golden State to beat the Boston Celtics 115-111 and give the Warriors their 10th straight win.

Kyrie Irving scored 32 points with 10 assists, and Al Horford had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Boston, which had won five straight overall and 10 straight at home.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, attempts to steal the ball from Kyrie Irving of the Celtics during Golden State's 115-111 win Saturday night at TD Garden. Associated Press/Elise Amendola

In a game that featured 21 lead changes, the Warriors took a 113-111 lead with 47 seconds left on Thompson’s only free throws of the game and held on as Boston had three chances to tie it or take the lead. Marcus Smart rimmed out a 3-pointer, Irving airballed a fadeaway from the baseline and Marcus Morris was short on a 3.

Draymond Green missed two free throws but got his own rebound, and then Curry made a pair of foul shots with 6.2 seconds left to ice it.

The matchup of the defending NBA champions and one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference had a sold-out TD Garden standing for the final two minutes. The crowd included several New England Patriots on the eve of their departure for the Super Bowl, including the owner, Bob Kraft, and defensive backs Jason and Devin McCourty.

Golden State opened a 56-47 lead in the last five minutes of the second quarter, but the Celtics scored the next 10 points to erase it. The Warriors hit the first basket of the fourth to open a 92-84 lead, but Boston scored seven straight and, after a basket by Thompson, another five straight to take a 96-94 advantage.

Irving had his 11th double-double with points and assists.

SPURS 126, PELICANS 114: LaMarcus Aldridge, playing with a sore left wrist, finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead San Antonio at New Orleans.

GRIZZLIES 106, PACERS 103: Mike Conley had 22 points and 11 assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points and Memphis won at home to end an eight-game losing streak.

NOTES

LAKERS: LeBron James is back in full-contact defensive drills in practice for the first time since straining his groin.

