BIATHLON

Clare Egan of Cape Elizabeth posted the second-best finish of her career, placing 11th in a 10-kilometer pursuit in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy.

Egan started the race in 22nd place, 57 seconds behind the winner of Thursday’s 7.5K sprint – Marketa Davidova of the Czech Republic. Egan climbed into the top 10 by clearing all five targets in her first three shooting stages, but she missed two of her last three shots in the final shooting stage and finished 1:31.9 behind Dorothea Wierer of Italy, the World Cup points leader.

Egan’s only higher finish was sixth in a pursuit in Slovenia in early December.

TRACK AND FIELD

HALL TRIUMPHS: Kate Hall of Casco won her first event as a professional, finishing first in the long jump at the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge in New York.

Hall won with a leap of 21 feet, 4.75 inches on her third attempt. Tristine Johnson was second at 20-5 and Malaina Payton was third in 19-11.75.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria denied Sofia Goggia of Italy a fairytale comeback at Gamisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, by winning her first women’s super-G.

Schmidhofer finished 0.23 seconds ahead of Goggia, the Olympic downhill champion who was racing for the first time since breaking a bone in her right ankle while training in October.

• Clement Noel of France won the men’s slalom at Kitzbuehel, Austria, in dense snowfall, six days after his first career win.

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. CHAMPIONSHIPS: Nathan Chen took the lead at Detroit with a dazzling short program and is in great position to win a third straight national title.

Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc won the pairs competition.

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Javier Fernandez of Spain ended an illustrious career with his seventh consecutive title after his Russian rival, Mikhail Kolyada, floundered in the free skate at Minsk, Belarus.

SOCCER

FA CUP: West Ham became the seventh of the 20 Premier League teams to be ousted when it was stunned 4-2 at AFC Wimbledon, a team languishing in last place in the third tier of English soccer.

Everton also lost in its bid to reach the Round of 16, falling to 3-2 to Milwall, which plays in the second tier

SPANISH LEAGUE: Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez scored first-half goals as Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe 2-0 to move within two points of leader Barcelona, which on Sunday visits Girona.

PREP SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Rylie McIntyre and Samantha Babbitt each scored a goal to give North Yarmouth Academy a 2-0 victory over the Pingree School in South Hamilton, Massachusetts.

– Staff and news service report

