BRUNSWICK – The Bowdoin Polar Bears rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to beat Amherst 65-56 Saturday afternoon at Morrell Gymnasium.

Bowdoin, top-ranked in both national Division III polls, improved to 19-0, 6-0 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. Third-ranked Amherst dropped to 17-2, 4-1.

Abby Kelly led Bowdoin with 17 points. Maddie Hasson scored 14, and Samantha Roy added 13.

The first half was all Amherst as the Mammoths played a smothering man-to-man defense, taking a 34-18 halftime lead. Bowdoin shot only 20 percent, including 1 for 11 from behind the 3-point arc.

Amherst, conversely, worked for the open shot and often found it. The Mammoths shot 58 percent, with 5-of-8 shooting on 3-pointers.

The Polar Bears made adjustments and outscored Amherst 30-10 in the third quarter.

Bowdoin plays again Tuesday at home vs. New England College. Then the Polar Bears finish their schedule with four conference games – at Middlebury and Williams, and home vs. Connecticut College and Wesleyan. Amherst is at No. 6 Tufts on Friday.

