Tyler Bridge’s dominant season was too hard to overlook.

The senior from Wells High beat out two Class A standouts to become the first player from a Class D school to win the 2018 Fitzpatrick Trophy, given annually to the top senior in Maine high school football.

Tyler Bridge of Wells High gained over 3,000 all-purpose yards and set an unofficial state single-season record with 45 touchdowns last fall. (Staff photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer) Tyler Bridge of Wells High is congratulated by Portland High's Zack Elowitch after receiving the Fitzpatrick Trophy at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland on Sunday. Elowitch and Thornton Academy's Anthony Bracamonte were finalists for the award. (Staff Photo by Ariana van den Akker/Staff Photographer)

Bridge starred as a running back, cornerback, punter and returner for the undefeated Class D champs. He gained over 3,000 all-purpose yards last fall and set an unofficial state single-season record with 45 touchdowns. Bridge rushed for 2,390 yards.

The announcment of the 48th annual James J. Fitzpatrick Award was made Sunday at the annual dinner at the Holiday Inn by the Bay. The state’s head coaches and members of the media vote for their top three picks from a list of semifinalists. Those votes are tabulated prior to the holidays by an independent accounting firm. Even the event organizers do not know the winner until the name is revealed at the award dinner.

The other finalists also had sterling senior seasons.

Anthony Bracamonte of Thornton Academy excelled as a runner, receiver and returner, leading the Trojans to an 11-0 record and the Class A championship. The 5-foot-7, 150-pound Bracamonte used uncanny elusiveness and surprising strength to gain 2,137 all-purpose yards – most coming in the final six games against Thornton’s toughest opponents – and score 27 touchdowns.

Zack Elowitch of Portland also rushed for over 2,000 yards, leading the Bulldogs to the state final where they lost to Thornton. Elowitch finished with Portland High single-season records for rushing (2,162) and touchdowns (26).

