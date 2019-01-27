I injured my rotator cuff and am entering my 12th week of agony because my doctor won’t give me any painkillers. Many is the night I go to sleep crying because the pain is so unbearable. There has got to be a better way of dealing with this opioid crisis than what the doctors are doing.

The Hippocratic Oath states, “First, do no harm.” Well, doctors are doing a lot of harm to us. I am nearly 80 years old and never anticipated I would be put in this position by my doctor.

I have never taken drugs, never smoked (how many of us are left?), and I don’t drink alcohol. However, I am being made to suffer cruelly.

I wonder how many other people are out there enduring what I am.

Shirley Roche

Buxton

