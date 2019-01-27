Scarborough Police are asking people to help them find a teenage girl who went missing Friday.

Police said in a Facebook post that Alicia Thibeau, 15, was seen with three backpacks leaving Scarborough High School at about 10:30 a.m. Friday

Police said she was later seen in Portland at McDonald’s and Denny’s restaurants with another female with short blonde hair.

Police said she might be wearing a gray coat and might be headed to Massachusetts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 883-6361 or their anonymous crime tip hotline at 730-4386.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

