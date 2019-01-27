A Skowhegan man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after he threatened to staple electrical tape to her head in Waterville has been indicted on charges of gross sexual assault and domestic violence criminal threatening.

Eric John Lachappelle, 33, was arrested by Waterville Police in October 2018, after police received a call from a woman who reported she had been sexually assaulted by a man with whom she lived. The woman said Lachappelle had come home the night of Oct. 8, 2018, they got into an argument, and he wanted to have sex but she refused.

Police said he threatened her and told her she needed to put electrical tape around her head and her mouth. After she initially refused, police said, he told her if she didn’t he was going to staple it to her head. Lachappelle was holding a staple gun and the woman complied and he sexually assaulted her, according to Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey. She escaped through a window of the apartment the morning after the alleged assault and called police.

Officers went to the apartment and interviewed Lachappelle, who denied assaulting the woman.

He was indicted on one count of gross sexual assault and one count of domestic violence threatening by a Kennebec County grand jury last week.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Others indicted by the grand jury include:

• Dylan L. Austin, robbery, assault, and theft Oct. 29, 2018 in Waterville.

• Jeremiah Bailie, 38, and Kerry Bailie, 41, of Manchester, on drug trafficking charges. Jeremiah Bailie was indicted on three counts of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, specifically heroin/fentanyl, Oct. 12, 2018; cocaine base Oct. 12, 2018, and cocaine base Nov 1, 2018, all in Manchester. Kerry Baillie was indicated on one count of unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, Oct. 11, 2018, in Manchester. The indictment notes criminal forfeiture of 15 firearms seized from the pair is also sought by authorities.

• Michael John Booth, 18, of Gardiner, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief, driving to endanger, failure to stop for an officer and operating without a license, all Nov. 11, 2018 in Gardiner.

• Amanda Leigh-Ann Bourdeau, 31, of Waterville, theft and failure to give correct name, Sept. 23, 2018 in Waterville.

• George F. Browning Jr., 63, of Augusta, theft, Dec. 24, 2015 in Litchfield.

• Stephen L. Dingus, 37, of Gardiner, three counts of theft, one count of aggravated forgery and one count of violation of condition of release, all Sept. 20, 2018 in Augusta.

• Tyler Kenneth Dorsey, 30, of Hinckley, theft and forgery, July 9, 2018 in Augusta.

• James A. Dostie, 32, of Benton, theft of lost, mislaid or mistakenly delivered property, Sept. 10, 2018 in Augusta.

• Samuel P. Jordan, 37, of Augusta, stealing drugs, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, specifically suboxone, and trafficking in prison contraband, May 27, 2018 in Augusta.

• Adam J. Flaherty, 22, of Augusta, violation of condition of release Oct. 2 and Oct. 15, 2018 in Augusta, assault Aug. 28, 2018 in Augusta, domestic violence assault and assault on an officer Sept. 16, 2018 in Augusta, violation of condition of release Oct. 8, 2018 and Oct. 27, 2018 in Augusta, and violation of condition of release, refusing to submit to arrest, criminal mischief and terrorizing Sept. 30, 2018 in Augusta.

• Bradford L. Harris, 54, of Oakland, receiving stolen property, Aug. 7, 2018 in Waterville.

•Melinda Marie Landry, 38, of Waterville, operating after revocation, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, cocaine, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, heroin, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, methylphenidate, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, dextroamphetamine, Sept. 28, 2018 in Waterville.

• Alexander Leonidas Lapierre, 26, of Winslow, operating after revocation and violation of a protective order, Oct. 2, 2018, in Winslow.

• Joshua Martinez, 22, of Brooklyn, New York, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, Oct. 24, 2018 in Belgrade.

• Johnathan C. Michaud, 40, of Oakland, arson, Oct. 7, 2018 in Oakland.

• John M. Michaud, 41, of Pittston, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, cocaine base, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, heroin and/or morphine, Oct. 16, 2018 in Pittston.

• Priscilla A. Pagliarolli, 22, of Waterville, theft and misuse of identification, Oct. 6, 2018 in Winslow, and theft, June 19, 2018, in Augusta.

• Tammy Peaslee, 48, of Belgrade, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Oct. 24, 2018 in Belgrade. Authorities are also seeking forfeiture of $3,845 in cash and a firearm allegedly seized from Peaslee.

• Robin J. Sheehan, 62, of Augusta, theft, Aug. 28, 2018 in Augusta.

• Derek D. Taylor, 35, of Norridgewock, domestic violence assault, Nov. 24 in Waterville.

• George Walker, 28, of Bronx, New York, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drug, heroin, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug, heroin, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drug, cocaine base, and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug, cocaine base, Aug. 28, 2018 in Augusta, and aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug, heroin, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drug, cocaine base and unlawful trafficking in schedule W drug, cocaine base, Sept. 18, 2018 in Augusta.

• Valerie Jean Wells, 51, of Augusta, theft, Nov. 8, 2018 in Augusta.

• Ted T. Worthley, 24, of Gardiner, operating after revocation.

• Stephen A. Wright, 38, of Augusta, operating after revocation, Sept. 12, 2018 in Augusta.

