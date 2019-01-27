BANGOR — Blanca Millan poured in 29 points Sunday to lead the University of Maine to a 95-66 victory against Binghamton in an America East women’s basketball game at the Cross Insurance Center.

Parise Rossignol added 14 points, Dor Saar had 11 and Tanesha Sutton 10 for the Black Bears (13-7, 6-1), who took a 31-22 halftime lead, then put the game away with a 35-18 run in the third quarter against the Bearcats (8-12, 3-4).

Fanny Wadling posted her third-consecutive game with double-digit rebounds, pulling down 10 to go with eight points.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 69, BUNKER HILL CC 38: Amanda Brett scored 24 points over 29 minutes as the SeaWolves (17-2) defeated Bunker Hill CC (6-10) at South Portland.

The SeaWolves, behind 12 points from Brett, opened on a 25-4 run, including the first seven points.

NORTH CAROLINA 78, (1) NOTRE DAME 73: Paris Kea scored a season-high 30 points to help North Carolina (12-9, 3-4 Atlantic Coast) – a team that lost to Maine earlier this season – stun Notre Dame (19-2, 6-1) at Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

(2) BAYLOR 74, OKLAHOMA 53: Juicy Landrum scored 21 points, Kalani Brown added 20 and Baylor (17-1, 7-0) extended its Big 12 Conference winning streak to 30 games, rolling past Oklahoma (5-13, 1-6) at Norman, Oklahoma.

(3) CONNECTICUT 93, CENTRAL FLORIDA 57: Napheesa Collier led a balanced offense with 23 points, and UConn (18-1, 7-0 American Athletic) routed Central Florida (17-3, 6-1) at Hartford, Connecticut.

(4) LOUISVILLE 70, PITTSBURGH 42: Dana Evans scored 16 points to guide Louisville (19-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast) over visiting Pittsburgh (9-12, 0-7).

(5) OREGON 76, WASHINGTON 57: Erin Boley scored a career-high 31 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, to lead Oregon (19-1, 8-0 Pac-12) over Washington (8-13, 1-8) at Seattle.

(21) UTAH 75, (6) STANFORD 68: Erika Bean scored 23 points and a hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with a minute left to lift Utah (18-1, 7-1 Pac-12) over Stanford (17-2, 7-1) at Salt Lake City.

(7) MISSISSIPPI STATE 80, MISSISSIPPI 49: Teaira McCowan had 33 points with 13 rebounds at Starkville, Mississippi, and Mississippi State (19-1, 7-0 Southeastern) beat Mississippi (8-13, 2-5) for a 10th straight time.

(8) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 68, GEORGIA TECH 60: Elissa Cunane scored 17 points and North Carolina State (20-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast) beat Georgia Tech (13-7, 3-4) at Atlanta.

(9) OREGON STATE 52, WASHINGTON STATE 35: Mikayla Pivec had 19 points and Oregon State (17-3, 7-1 Pac-12) beat Washington State (7-13, 2-7) at Pullman, Washington.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

PURDUE 73, (6) MICHIGAN STATE 63: Ryan Cline scored 17 points and Purdue (14-6, 7-2 Big Ten) fended off a furious charge by Michigan State (18-3, 9-1) at West Lafayette, Indiana.

