SAN DIEGO — Justin Rose overcame a few nervous moments early in the final round with enough key putts down the stretch Sunday for a 3-under 69 to hold off Adam Scott and win the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rose had a three-shot lead shrink to a single shot when he opened with three bogeys in five holes, and Jon Rahm made birdie on the par-5 sixth. Rose answered with a bold play on the next hole for a short birdie, restored his lead at the turn, then kept in front of Scott, who birdied his last four holes for a 68.

Rose finished at 21-under 267 for a two-shot victory, becoming the first player since Peter Jacobsen in 1995 – when the South and North courses at Torrey Pines were 700 yards shorter – to post all four rounds in the 60s at this event.

“The offseason was short and sharp,” Rose said. “I didn’t know how I was going to come out. It’s awesome to play that well this week.”

He won for the 10th consecutive year worldwide, including his gold medal at the 2016 Olympics, and expanded his lead at No. 1 in the world. His 10th victory on the PGA Tour gave him the most of English players, breaking a tie with Nick Faldo.

“He’s the No. 1 player in the world and he’s showing why,” Scott said. “Even when he was a little off, he kept it together.”

Tiger Woods had to settle for his own version of winning. Starting the final round 13 shots behind, Woods wanted to get into double figures under par. He birdied his last two holes for a 31 on the front nine to shoot a 67 and finish at 10-under 278.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Bryson DeChambeau shot an 8-under 64 to cruise to his first overseas victory at the Dubai Desert Classic in the United Arab Emirates.

The American golfer, who was the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 5, started the final round with a one-stroke lead and extended his winning margin with an eagle and seven birdies to finish at 24-under 264.

Matt Wallace of England was second after shooting a 4-under 68 for a total of 271.

The overnight runner-up, Li Haotong, who was looking to claim back-to-back victories at the event, shot a final-round 71 to finish tied for third at 272.

