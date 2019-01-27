OKLAHOMA CITY — Paul George had 36 points and 13 rebounds Sunday, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-112 for their fifth straight victory.

Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists for his 16th triple-double of the season and No. 120 for his career. Jerami Grant added 16 points, helping the Thunder knock off the team with the NBA’s best record.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 18 rebounds for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton added 22 points.

“He was doing everything,” Antetokounmpo said of George. “Making 3s, mid-range, dunking, floaters. It was a little of everything. He was playing amazing. Down the stretch, you know where the ball’s going to go. It’s going to go to Paul George, and he closed the game out for them and he played the right way.”

CLIPPERS 122, KINGS 108: Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points and Los Angeles staved off an early fourth-quarter challenge at home for its third consecutive win.

Tobias Harris added 18 points for the Clippers, who were coming off a 3-1 trip. Lou Williams had 12 points and 10 assists.

CAVALIERS 104, BULLS 101: Jordan Clarkson and Alec Burks each scored 18 points, Cedi Osman added 17 and Cleveland won at Chicago to end a six-game losing streak.

Cleveland, which has the NBA’s worst record, improved to 10-41 after dropping 18 of 19.

ROCKETS 103, MAGIC 98: James Harden scored 40 points, including five critical ones down the stretch to lead Houston to a comeback win at home.

Houston trailed by as many as 16 and never led until about four minutes remained. The game was tied with about 1:15 left when a 3-pointer by Harden put the Rockets up 98-95. Terrence Ross missed a 3 on the other end and Harden added a step-back jumper with 30 seconds left.

SPURS 132, WIZARDS 119: LaMarcus Aldridge had 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and San Antonio snapped a two-game skid at home.

The Spurs were without their leading scorer, DeMar DeRozan, but had seven players in double figures. Reserve Davis Bertans scored a season-high 21 points after missing the previous two games because of personal reasons. Derrick White and Bryn Forbes added 16 points each.

RAPTORS 123, MAVERICKS 120: Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points to help Toronto overcome a triple-double from rookie Luka Doncic at Dallas.

JAZZ 125, TIMBERWOLVES 111: Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, and Ricky Rubio added 18 points and eight assists to lead Utah at Minneapolis.

HEAT 106, KNICKS 97: Wayne Ellington scored all 19 of his points in the second half, and visiting Miami handed New York its ninth straight loss.

