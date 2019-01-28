AUGUSTA — Police are looking for people involved in an incident where one or more gunshots were reportedly fired on South Belfast Avenue.

The matter is still under investigation, Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said in a Monday morning press release, adding that no one was injured as a result of the reported gunshots.

Augusta Police officers Don Whitten, left, and Sarah Rogers search near a residence Sunday on Route 105 in Augusta following a report of shots fired. Several officers searched the residence before turning the building over to detectives. Augusta Police Sgt. Chris Shaw said the incident remains under investigation. Kennebec Journal photo by Andy Molloy

Police were alerted after a 911 caller reported shots fired in the area of 965 South Belfast Ave. Police said the suspects could have fled in a maroon SUV.

“Upon the Officer’s arrival, they searched the immediate and surrounding areas, but the residence was empty, and all of the involved persons had fled the location,” Lully wrote.

The property at 965 South Belfast Ave. is owned by Randy E. Haskell, according to Augusta’s tax commitment book. The property is a half-mile west of Togus Pond.

Police asked that anyone with information to call the Police Department at 626-2370.

The release also encourages people to use the department’s free “Tip411, Augusta Maine Police” app to report anonymous tips.

