NEW YORK — Fresh off of its win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, “Black Panther” is heading back into theaters.

Disney said Monday that Ryan Coogler’s Oscar nominee will play for free Feb. 1-7 at 250 participating AMC theaters to celebrate Black History Month. Disney also said it will give a $1.5 million grant to support the United Negro College Fund.

“Black Panther” on Sunday night won best ensemble at the SAG Awards.

– From news reports

