Even though Brian Flores hasn’t formally been hired as the Miami Dolphins’ coach, the Patriots’ defensive play-caller’s staff is already coming into focus.

Flores, who can’t be named until after the Patriots face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, will try to hire Patriots receivers coach Chad O’Shea as offensive coordinator, according to a league source.

And according to an NFL Network report Monday, former Jacksonville defensive line coach Marion Hobby and Robbie Leonard, who spent last year as the Giants’ outside linebackers coach, will join Flores’ staff. The report didn’t clarify their roles.

Flores is also reportedly hiring former Indianapolis and Detroit coach Jim Caldwell as assistant head coach and former Green Bay assistant Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator.

