A five-vehicle crash is causing significant traffic delays on Interstate 295 northbound in Portland.
The crash, which was reported around 5:30 p.m., resulted in minor injuries to the affected motorists, said a dispatcher for the Maine State Police.
Drivers stuck in the traffic jam had spent at least 20 minutes trying to make their way through the I-295 corridor in Portland.
State police said the crash happened near mile 5 on the interstate, which is the city’s Congress Street exit.
This story will be updated.
