LOS ANGELES — Michael Jackson’s family members said Monday that they are “furious” that two men who accuse him of sexually abusing them as boys have received renewed attention because of a new documentary about them.

The family released a statement denouncing “Leaving Neverland,” a documentary film featuring Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck that premiered last week at the Sundance Film Festival and is due to air in the spring on HBO and the U.K.’s Channel 4.

Wade Robson, from left, director Dan Reed and James Safechuck promote the film "Leaving Neverland" at the Sundance Film Festival. Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

“Michael always turned the other cheek, and we have always turned the other cheek when people have gone after members of our family – that is the Jackson way,” the statement said. “But we can’t just stand by while this public lynching goes on…. Michael is not here to defend himself, otherwise these allegations would not have been made.”

The family points out that Jackson was subjected to a thorough investigation which included a surprise raid of his home, the Neverland Ranch, but was still acquitted at his criminal trial in 2005, in a case involving another young man.

Robson testified at that trial, saying he had slept in Jackson’s room many times, but that Jackson had never molested him. Safechuck made similar statements to investigators as a boy. Jackson died in 2009.

Both men filed lawsuits in 2013 saying stress and trauma had forced them to face the truth and admit they were sexually abused.

