GARDINER — The Kennebec Land Trust will be featured on an episode of “Maine Cabin Masters” airing on the DIY network at 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25.

This past fall, the trust renovated two historic cabins at its Wakefield Wildlife Sanctuary in West Gardiner. The trust will host a watch party at the Depot Pub in Gardiner.

When landowner Kendra Wakefield Shaw donated her 115-acre family property on Cobbossee Stream to the trust, the bequest included a small fund for the maintenance of her family’s 100-year-old cabins. Cabins will be available to the general public as rentals, with a discount for trust members. The cabins will also be used for programming, including future workshops with guest artists, writers and scientists.

The Wakefield Wildlife Sanctuary features 4,000 feet of frontage on Cobbossee Stream in West Gardiner. The property’s coniferous and deciduous woods, vernal pools, and marshlands are important habitat for many species of birds, mammals, and plants. The property will be managed to protect wildlife habitat and water quality, for low-impact outdoor recreation, and to preserve the local heritage and culture.

Kim Vandermeulen, president of the land trust board of directors recently said, “The cabin renovations by the local ‘Maine Cabin Masters’ crew demonstrate their talent and skill. The restored cabins are a great complement to the natural beauty of Cobbossee Stream and they showcase Maine wood and other locally sourced materials.”

Cabin rental reservations will open starting Feb. 26. For more information call 207-377-2848 or visit www.tklt.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: