A Kennebunk man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after police say he discharged a high-powered air rifle inside a hotel in Ithaca, New York, on Friday afternoon.

Paul M. Coughlin Jr., 48, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony, and reckless endangerment in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Coughlin had a Benjamin Bulldog .357 air rifle, as well as a Molotov cocktail, when officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Econo Lodge, located on Triphammer Road in Ithaca on Friday, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found holes in the wall of one of the rooms at the motel, located Coughlin and took him into custody, the release said.

Coughlin was arraigned on Friday and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond, the sheriff’s release said. Coughlin posted bail on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

Coughlin was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, but sheriff’s office Senior Investigator Jody Coombs on Monday indicated that appearance could be waived since he has posted bail.

