The only thing any carbon tax is going to do is make everything more costly.
Anyway, why must we pay the price when China and India are the ones that put more CO2 into the air, neutralizing anything Maine does?
What good is cutting electrical costs when senior citizens freeze and go hungry because their fixed income can’t cover the higher prices that a carbon tax imposes on them?
Gregory Morrow
Windham
