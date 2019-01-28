A Jan. 24 article on Franklin Street traffic improvements (Page B1) describes the long-term plan, which includes eliminating the grassy median.
Eliminating the grassy median would be a mistake. Every spring, masses of pink and white flowering trees extend a beautiful welcome to people entering the city. They are already budding. We will all be enjoying their blooms in a few months.
Of all the entrances to Portland, Franklin Street is the most attractive. Eliminating the grassy strip to free up land for development is shortsighted. The next long-term plan should enhance the beauty of our city, not pave it over.
Susan Gilpin
Falmouth
-
Local & State
Woodfords Corner looks to future of business diversity, preservation
-
Schools and Education
Maine university officials reviewing dozens of academic programs to eliminate or consolidate
-
Politics
Confirmation hearings for Mills' Cabinet start this week
-
Life & Culture
Crime thriller 'Allagash' to film in western Maine
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Heavily fine those who employ illegals