A Jan. 24 article on Franklin Street traffic improvements (Page B1) describes the long-term plan, which includes eliminating the grassy median.

Eliminating the grassy median would be a mistake. Every spring, masses of pink and white flowering trees extend a beautiful welcome to people entering the city. They are already budding. We will all be enjoying their blooms in a few months.

Of all the entrances to Portland, Franklin Street is the most attractive. Eliminating the grassy strip to free up land for development is shortsighted. The next long-term plan should enhance the beauty of our city, not pave it over.

Susan Gilpin

Falmouth

