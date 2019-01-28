A number of organizations pulled their sponsorship of the 2019 Women’s March, and some people decided to sit it out, because of ties between Tamika Mallory, one of the founding leaders of the march, and Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam. Because of its avowed anti-Semitism and homophobia, the Nation of Islam is considered a hate group.

At particular issue was that while Ms. Mallory denounced Farrakhan’s anti-Semitism (and homophobia) and had been actively working with Jewish leaders to understand and hold herself accountable, she refused to denounce Farrakhan personally or the Nation of Islam specifically.

As a white woman, I can’t know for sure, of course, but I’m thinking it might feel like being asked to do white racists’ work for them – to divide and conquer the black community. Even though the Nation of Islam doesn’t play a big role in the black community these days, it has a long history during which it did good things. Farrakhan’s message of protection and independence from a racist white world had to resonate powerfully (as long as you weren’t also gay or Jewish). The Nation of Islam provided support to low-income black communities and Ms. Mallory personally when she suffered a family tragedy.

There is also a double standard here. For example, we don’t demand that Catholics publicly denounce the pope. We give white liberals a pass and assume they take what they need and leave the rest when they remain in their church. We believe white feminists when they condemn the church’s homophobia, sexism, racism and anti-Semitism yet remain practicing Catholics.

Once again, women of color are being held to a different standard, and an organization that serves people of color is being presumed to be more dangerous and harmful than one that serves mostly white people (in the American context, anyway).

Lisa Morris

Portland

