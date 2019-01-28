NORTH BERWICK — Owen Hunter had 14 points and 10 rebounds Monday night, leading South Portland to a 54-47 victory against Noble in an SMAA boys’ basketball game.

Gerik Bialorucki added 11 points for the Red Riots (9-5). Tyler Oliver scored 11, and Garrett Brown and Brandon Drake each added 10 for the Knights (3-11).

South Portland took a 16-6 lead in the first quarter behind six points each from Pamba Pamba and Shippen Savidge, and four from Ryan Boles. The Red Riots extended the lead to 28-14 by the half before a fourth-quarter Noble rally.

WELLS 71, LAKE REGION 53: Gavyn Leighton scored 13 of his 20 points in the third quarter as the Warriors (7-7) expanded a 33-27 halftime lead to 57-38 over Lake Region (4-11) at Wells.

Matt Sherburne and Matt Tufts added 10 points each for Wells. Mark Mayo scored 14 and Derek Langadas 13 for the Lakers.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GORHAM 51, WESTBROOK 19: Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 of her 27 points in the first half, including 12 in an 18-3 run in the second quarter as Gorham (10-5) opened a 30-7 halftime lead against visiting Westbrook (3-11).

WELLS 56, TRAIP ACADEMY 31: Grace Ramsdell scored 16 points and Franny Ramsdell added 13, leading Wells (9-5) against the Rangers (5-10) at Kittery.

Mallory Aromando made two free throws for a 12-11 Warriors lead with less than a second left in the opening quarter. The foul shots started an 18-6 run to a 28-17 halftime lead.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 7, WINDHAM 0: Jack Keefe and Ben Cassidy had hat tricks as Edward Little (8-4) shut out Windham/Westbrook (1-8) at Auburn.

CROSS COUNTRY

FALMOUTH: Sophomore Sofie Matson was named the Gatorade Maine girls’ runner of the year for the second straight season.

Matson won the Class A state meet for the second straight year with a time of 18 minutes, 33.51 seconds over 3.1 miles – 15.73 seconds ahead of the runner-up – and led the Yachtsmen to a second-place finish. She was unbeaten against in-state opponents for a second straight year. Matson finished eighth at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional championships and was 14th at the national event.

