University of Maine women’s basketball guard Blanca Millan was named Monday as the America East Co-Player of the Week.

Millan, who earned her fourth America East Player of the Week honor of the season, helped guide Maine in a 95-66 victory against Binghamton, shooting 11 of 19 from the floor on her way to scoring a game-high 29 points.

Millan shares the honor with Stony Brook guard Jerell Matthews.

• Baylor rose to No. 1 in The Associated Press poll for the first time nearly six years after Notre Dame lost at unranked North Carolina and dropped to fifth.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Zion Williamson scored 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots, and fellow freshmen R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish combined for another 30 points as No. 2 Duke (18-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast) rolled to an 83-61 victory over Notre Dame (11-10, 1-7) at South Bend, Indiana.

• Tennessee was atop the AP Top 25 for a second straight week with the top six remaining unchanged.

SKIING

SKIER SIDELINED: Michelle Gisin, one of Switzerland’s best medal hopes for next month’s world championships, ended her season to have surgery after damaging her right knee ligaments in a World Cup super-G race Saturday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

It’s the first serious injury in the 25-year-old Gisin’s career.

TENNIS

ST. PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY: Maria Sharapova earned her first WTA win in her native Russia for 13 years, beating Daria Gavrilova 6-0, 6-4 in the first round.

In a win that sets up a second-round match against Russian No. 1 Daria Kasatkina, Sharapova brushed aside her Australian opponent in the first set. Gavrilova raced to 4-2 lead in the second but Sharapova won four straight games and closed out the match.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: A person familiar with the deal said the Kansas City Royals and versatile second baseman Whit Merrifield agreed to a $16.25 million, four-year contract.

The deal for Merrifield, 30, covers his arbitration-eligible years. It includes $2 million in performance bonuses.

• The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to minor-league contracts with five players, including veteran infielder Emilio Bonifacio.

SOCCER

ASIAN CUP: Japan will play for a record fifth title, reaching the final by beating Iran 2-0 at Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

The host United Arab Emirates and Qatar meet in the other semifinal Tuesday in Abu Dhabi for a berth in Friday’s final.

FA CUP: Defending champion Chelsea will be home against Manchester United in the fifth round in a repeat of last season’s final.

