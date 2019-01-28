Portland Police are asking the public for help to find two people suspected of committing an armed robbery against a taxi cab driver Sunday night on Munjoy Hill.

The cab driver picked up two men in Monument Square shortly before 8 p.m. and drove them to the area near Adams Street and Kellogg Street.

One of the men then threatened the 69-year-old driver with a knife and demanded cash. The two men took off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot toward Munjoy South Apartments.

The suspects were described as white, in their late 20s or early 30s, 5’10” to 6′ tall, with medium length brown hair. One of the suspects was wearing a brown coat and the other wore dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Portland Police Department at 874-8575.

