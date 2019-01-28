AUBURN — Police on Monday charged two men with drug trafficking following the death of a 29-year-old man on Riverside Drive Sunday morning.

The Auburn man’s death is a suspected a heroin overdose, police said in a news release.

An investigation by Auburn detectives and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency led police to search the home of Kevin Camp, 41, at 26 Fifth St. in Auburn, where officers found 10 grams of heroin and other evidence of drug trafficking, police said.

Police arrested Camp and Frank Lynch, 33, of Leeds and charged both with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

Police said the charges for both men could be elevated to aggravated trafficking pending an autopsy and testing by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Auburn police and Auburn Fire/Rescue responded to the initial call reporting an unresponsive man Sunday at 7:28 a.m. CPR and other efforts were attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Camp and Lynch were being held without bail at the Androscoggin County Jail on Monday.

