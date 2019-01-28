Brian Austin, Scarborough basketball: The 6-foot-2 junior followed up a 21-point game against Sanford with a 38-point outing against Kennebunk as the Red Storm extended their winning streak to four.

Anna DeWolfe, Greely basketball: The senior guard scored 32 points against Westbrook – her third straight game with more than 30 points – then got 26 three nights later as the Rangers improved to 15-0 with a 53-48 win over Gray-New Gloucester.

Jarett Flaker, Scarborough indoor track: Flaker, a junior, became the first Maine runner to go under 22 seconds in the indoor 200 meters and under 49 seconds in the indoor 400 while competing at the Terrier Classic in Boston. Flaker ran 21.85 in the 200 and 48.73 in the 400, winning his section in both events against college sprinters.

Elizabeth Hanson, Greely Alpine skiing: A sophomore, Hanson won a Western Maine Conference slalom race at Shawnee Peak by a two-run combined margin of eight seconds over a field of 22 Wednesday in a five-school meet that included defending Class A state champion Fryeburg Academy.

Ethan Livingood, Falmouth Nordic skiing: A senior, Livingood bested a field of 74 to win a Western Maine Conference freestyle race Wednesday at Pineland Farms. His time of 11 minutes, 18 seconds over the 5K course was 13 seconds faster than that of the runner-up.

Gavin Sperlich, Massabesic/OOB/Bonny Eagle hockey: The freshman goalie from Old Orchard Beach lowered his goals-against average to 1.42 by allowing a total of one goal in wins over Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI and Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde.

Olivia Tighe, Cape Elizabeth swimming: A senior who recently committed to Duke, Tighe broke the school and pool record for the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 7.60 seconds Friday in a 126-59 dual meet victory over Greely.

Share

< Previous

Next >