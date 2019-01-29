WATERVILLE — Fire broke out on the roof of the Huhtamaki paper products plant at about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters from Waterville, Fairfield, Winslow and Augusta were among those from local departments who responded to the four-alarm call in 15-degree cold.
Details about the fire were not available immediately.
“There’s still fire in the building,” Capt. Rodney Alderman, a Waterville firefighter, said about 7 p.m.
At least 50 firefighters took part in the effort to put out the fire. In addition to Waterville, they came from departments in Albion, Fairfield, Sidney, Skowhegan and Winslow.
Around 7 p.m., two ladder trucks had lifted their buckets to the roof of the two-story building, which straddles the Waterville-Farifield municipal boundary.
Five school buses were parked at the scene so firefighters and others working at the scene could step inside occasionally to get warm.
This story will be updated.
Amy Calder — 861-9247
Twitter: @AmyCalder17
-
Business
Solar supporters urge Maine lawmakers to restore financial incentives
-
Business
U.S.-China spat over tech giant Huawei overshadows trade talks
-
Cops & Courts
Sanford man awaiting trial in kidnapping case indicted on contraband charge
-
Sports
Maine Med's Barbara Bush Children's Hospital will benefit from Super Bowl raffle
-
Sports
Tuesday's NFL notebook: Belichick praises his mentor, Parcells