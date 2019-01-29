In regard to Bill Nemitz’s Jan. 24 column, “In Maine, kindness returning – act by act” (Page B1):

It was nice to read a story with a happy ending. Like listening to ABC’s David Muir ending his newscast with a feel-good story after watching half an hour of “World News Tonight.”

However, I can’t help but think that Nemitz should have ended his column about eight paragraphs earlier than he did. I know there was no love between him and Paul LePage, but to insinuate that Maine is becoming a more gentle and understanding place to live just because we have a new governor is a bit of a stretch, doesn’t he think?

I suspect that perhaps, because of Nemitz’s blind rage at the previous governor, the columnist missed out on a lot of other acts of charity and kindness over the last eight years. I have personally witnessed many of these same gestures of compassion throughout all administrations (both good and not so good).

So please don’t judge the people of Maine based on our governing officials. In general, we are a giving and friendly community with some exceptions. However, occasionally there’s one or two of us (wink, wink) who act out of pure hatred at somebody we don’t understand or simply don’t agree with.

Jay Lawrence

South Portland

