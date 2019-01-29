I just loved Bill Nemitz’s Jan. 24 column, “In Maine, kindness returning – act by act” (Page B1).

With Janet Mills at the helm, I have such a sense of being able to breathe again, have hope in my heart and a smile on my face. Maybe that’s why the people in line at the post office that day were willing to help and be attentive with someone who needed it.

Maybe we all should consider doing this regularly in all corners of Maine. Have a feel-good story at the end of the nightly news, post nice articles in the newspaper daily and change our Maine motto to “Kindness, the way life should be.”

Louise Beaulieu

Ocean Park

