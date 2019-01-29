Listening to an interview on National Public Radio with a furloughed worker at a food bank who began to sob when the reporter asked her if she was OK, I realized not only that the shutdown was causing financial hardships for the workers, but also that there likely will be a mental and emotional toll to pay for the inhumane, disrespectful and frankly un-American treatment our fellow citizens have received.

This must not be repeated!

Claudia Hughes

South Portland

