I am angry and totally disgusted by the wall of partisanship that divides America. Not just the people elected to represent the people, but also by the child-in-charge.

They just shut down the government and put 800,000 people and their families in a situation where some had to work without pay, while others were sent home without pay. All, however, had to try to pay their bills without income.

Just thinking, but I’ll bet if Congress and the bully who started it all – because of a tantrum – also had their paychecks stopped for the duration, the shutdown would not have lasted nearly as long as it did. But then, with their bank accounts, it probably would not matter to them.

Now that he has a metaphorical wall dividing Americans, he is trying to build a literal wall that he first said Mexico would pay for. Then he said taxpayers should pay for it. What next? Hopefully, a change of regime!

Lee Snow

Gorham

