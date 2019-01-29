AUGUSTA — Maine’s acting finance chief has named a point person to create an office to lead the roll-out of legalized marijuana sales.

Acting Department of Administrative and Financial Services Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa in a statement Tuesday says she’s hiring Erik Gundersen to the post.

Gundersen previously worked as Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon’s lead policy adviser for the Legislature’s Marijuana Legalization Implementation Committee.

Voters in Maine decided to legalize marijuana in 2016, but the process of crafting regulations has been slow-going.

Maine released a request for proposals on Monday that said it’s for a second time looking for a consultant to help put a regulatory structure in place about subjects such as sales and packaging of marijuana.

The delay likely means legal marijuana won’t be in stores by the summer.

