GORHAM — Milani Hicks, a Scarborough High grad, had 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half Tuesday night as UMaine-Farmington rallied to beat the University of Southern Maine 77-72 in a nonconference men’s basketball game.

The Beavers (13-6) rallied from a 45-30 deficit to down the Huskies (4-15).

Amir Moss had 15 points for Maine-Farmington.

Christian McCue led Southern Maine with 23 points.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 66, UM-MACHIAS 58: Gregory Trinidad hit a 3-pointer with 6:27 to play in regulation to cap a 7-0 run midway through the fourth quarter as the Seawolves (17-3,12-1 YSCC) took control against the Clippers (8-13, 6-6) at Machias.

Ryan Cloutier had 16 points to lead four SMCC players in double figures.

Dante Ramos paced UMaine-Machias with 16 points.

(1) TENNESSEE 92, SOUTH CAROLINA 70: Admiral Schofield had 20 of his 24 points in the second half to lead the visiting Vols (19-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) to their school record-tying 15th straight victory.

Grant Williams added 23 points for the Vols, who saw a double-digit lead cut to 60-58 with 13 minutes to play. Jordan Bone then scored five straight points to start an 18-6 run over the next six minutes that helped Tennessee stay perfect in SEC play.

Tennessee matched its program-best winning streak, which began in January 1915 and lasted through February 1917. It was Williams early on and Schofield late who kept the run of success going as the Gamecocks (10-10, 5-2) tried to rally in the second half.

(3) VIRGINIA 66, (23) N.C. STATE 65: Kyle Guy hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with two minutes left in overtime to help the visiting Cavaliers (19-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) top the Wolfpack (16-5, 4-4).

(9) NORTH CAROLINA 77, GEORGIA TECH 54: Cameron Johnson scored 22 points and the visiting Tar Heels (16-4, 6-1 ACC) topped Yellow Jackets (11-10, 3-5) for their fourth straight win.

TEXAS 73, (11) KANSAS 63: Dylan Osetkowksi scored 16 points and the host Longhorns (12-9, 4-4 Big 12) used stifling defense to snap a 10-game losing streak to the Jayhawks (16-5, 5-3).

(18) BUFFALO 83, BALL STATE 59: Dontay Caruthers scored 21 points and the Bulls (19-2, 7-1 Mid-American Conference) topped the Cardinals (11-10, 2-6) for their 21st straight home victory.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 78, UM-MACHIAS 51: Amanda Brett had 27 of her game-high 34 points in the second half as the Seawolves (17-2,12-1 Yankee Small College) downed the Clippers (3-7,9-3) at Machias.

BOWDOIN 93, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 42: Taylor Choate scored a game-high 18 points to lead four double-digit scorers and the top-ranked Polar Bears (20-0) held the Pilgrims (11-8) to 13 points in the second half en route to a win at Brunswick.

COLBY 72, SOUTHERN MAINE 63: The Mules (8-11) held their opponents scoreless in overtime as they outlasted the Huskies (12-7) in a nonconference game at Waterville.

Ainsley Burns and Keegan Dunbar put in 17 points each to lead Colby.

USM’s Victoria Harris had a game-high 18 points.

BATES 61, REGIS 31: Meghan Graff scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the first half and the Bobcats (9-10) outscored the Pride (7-13) 34-12 after halftime to get the win at Lewiston.

Erika Lamere added nine points with seven rebounds for the Bobcats.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, WESLEYAN 3: Shannon Nadeau scored the winning goal with 3:08 remaining after the Nor’easters (14-6-1) gave up a 3-0 lead to slip past the Cardinals (5-11-1) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Carly Perreault scored 13 seconds into the game for UNE, and Jessica Tolzman and Kyra Yu each scored in the second.

MEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, COLBY 2: The Huskies (4-15-3) raced to a 3-0 lead and held on to defeat the Mules (7-8-3) at Gorham.

Colby cut the lead to 3-2 with two goals to start the third period, before Matt Fuller scored to increase the Southern Maine lead to 4-2.

Paul Leger stopped 24 shots for Southern Maine and Andrew Tucci and Joe MacDonald each had seven saves for Colby.

