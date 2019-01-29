DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 115-105 Tuesday night, keeping the distinction of being the league’s only team without two straight losses.

The Bucks improved to 13-0 after losing a game.

Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez scored 12 of his 14 points in the first quarter when Antetokounmpo was limited to three points because he sat about half the quarter with two fouls.

Eric Bledsoe had 20 points, reserve Pat Connaughton scored 16 points, Khris Middleton had 15 points and Tony Snell added 11 points for the Bucks, who have won 7 of 8.

Reggie Jackson matched a season high with 25 points, Andre Drummond had 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Blake Griffin had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost four of five.

The Lopez-led Bucks had an eight-point advantage after the first quarter and built a 13-point halftime lead.

THUNDER 126, MAGIC 117: Paul George had 37 points, Russell Westbrook posted another triple-double and Dennis Schroder scored 18 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally visiting Oklahoma City past Orlando for its sixth straight victory.

Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists in his fourth consecutive triple-double.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Fournier scored 17 and Aaron Gordon and Terrence Ross added 16 apiece for the Magic, who lost their fourth in a row and seventh in eight games.

Schroder hit seven consecutive shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, in a five-minute stretch of the fourth quarter when he outscored Orlando 18-8 by himself.

The Thunder had squandered a 15-point lead in the third and were down 101-98 in the fourth before Schroder righted the ship. The Thunder’s backup point guard had a three-point play, a 3-pointer and a 15-foot jumper as Oklahoma City scored 10 straight points to take a 108-101 lead. He added another three-point play and 3-pointer to make it 116-103.

NOTES

PELICANS: The NBA fined Anthony Davis $50,000 because of his agent’s comments that Davis won’t sign an extension and wants to be traded.

The league office said Davis violated a collectively-bargained rule prohibiting players or their representatives from making public trade demands.

Share

< Previous

Next >