ATLANTA — Patriots Coach Bill Belichick on Monday paid homage to former Giants coach Bill Parcells, who had Belichick as his defensive coordinator for the Giants’ Super Bowl victories after the 1986 and 1990 seasons.

“(Parcells) gave me insight into things that as an assistant coach, you don’t get to see,” Belichick said at Super Bowl Opening Night at State Farm Arena. “He let me know what things are about, and he was helpful in doing that.”

Belichick credited Parcells with introducing him to the defensive alignment that the Patriots have used through most of their 18 seasons as a Super Bowl-contending team.

“Obviously, Bill was a great defensive coach,” Belichick said. “He taught me the 3-4 defense that we used at the Giants and that, fundamentally, we’ve used (with the Patriots). He has been a great friend and a great mentor, and I’m proud to have coached for him. I learned a lot from him.”

Belichick had the advantage of coaching Lawrence Taylor, arguably the greatest defensive player of all time, during his run with the Giants. He was asked Monday if Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald compares favorably with Taylor.

“Aaron Donald is a great football player, but I wouldn’t put anybody ahead of Lawrence Taylor,” Belichick said. “Lawrence did it all and did it all for 13 years, and he dominated games, similar to the way Donald does. But I can’t put anybody ahead of Taylor.”

PACKERS: The Packers are bringing back Luke Getsy, this time as their quarterbacks coach to work with Aaron Rodgers.

Getsy spent four seasons on former coach Mike McCarthy’s staff before leaving to become Mississippi State’s offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach last year.

BEARS: The Bears hired Mark DeLeone as inside linebackers coach.

DeLeone spent the past six seasons on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City and worked with Bears Coach Matt Nagy from 2013-17. DeLeone coached inside linebackers this season after serving as the Chiefs’ assistant linebackers coach (2015-17) and defensive quality control coach (2013-14).

COLTS: The Colts signed guard Mark Glowinski to a three-year contract extension.

Share

< Previous

Next >