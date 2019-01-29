COLUMBUS, Ohio —Conor Sheary scored early in the third period Tuesday night to lift the Buffalo Sabres over the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-4.

Sheary and Evan Rodrigues each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who won their first game back from a bye week and the All-Star break. They had lost 4 of 5 before the time off. Carter Hutton had 33 saves.

Sheary got the easy goal 2:12 into the third when he put back the rebound of Rodrigues’ shot, and the Sabres held off a late push from Columbus.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Cam Atkinson each had a goal an assist for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves.

The Blue Jackets, who also were coming off a bye week, lost their third straight as they try to stay among the leaders in the Metropolitan Division. They dropped both ends of a back-to-back before the break after winning four straight.

Artemi Panarin was roundly booed by his home fans when he was introduced in the starting lineup. This was Columbus’ first game since Panarin’s agent said Panarin wouldn’t discuss a new contract until after the season.

NOTES

PREDATORS:Forward Austin Watson, who began this season on suspension, was suspended again as part of the NHL’s substance abuse program.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association said Watson was placed in Stage Two of the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program “for treatment related exclusively to his ongoing issues with alcohol abuse.”

HURRICANES: Carolina signed forward Jordan Martinook to a two-year contract extension worth an average of $2 million per season.

