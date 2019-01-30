Authorities urged caution during the morning commute Wednesday as snow and dropping temperatures made for slick roads in places.

The Cumberland Police Department tweeted an image of an overturned car from Tuttle Road late Tuesday night.

The department said the driver was taken to the hospital for injuries after the wreck but the injuries did not appear to be serious.

Forecasts call for heavy snow to continue through 9 a.m. in Southern Maine before giving way to colder temperatures.

Snow squalls and then even colder temps are predicted for the following days.

