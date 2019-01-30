YARMOUTH — While it wasn’t the Heal points-rich victory it was hoping for, the Yarmouth boys’ hockey team will certainly take Wednesday night’s 1-1 tie against St. Dominic at Travis Roy Arena.

The Clippers (4-6-2) got an early goal from William Giese and 25 saves from freshman goalie Charles Henry Watson and held on in the third period and overtime.

“We’re fighting for our playoff lives, so we’ll take half (Heal points) anytime,” said Yarmouth Coach Dave St. Pierre. “I thought we played well. We battled hard.”

Yarmouth played defense for much of the first period, but the Clippers pounced at 6:10 when Giese intercepted a pass in the St. Dom’s zone, turned and fired the puck past Saints goalie Alex Roy for a 1-0 lead.

The Saints went on the power play at 9:08 and at 10:10, and drew even when Ben Gosselin scored on a rebound of a shot by Zack Pelletier.

Watson made nine other saves in the first period.

The Clippers had their chances to take the lead in the second period, but four shots on a power play were turned aside by Roy, a short-handed rush by Giese was broken up at the last second and Roy made a late save on a shot from Justin Veilleux.

The best opportunity for St. Dom’s came with 2:59 remaining in the second period when Derek Wolverton found a wide open William Fletcher behind the defense, but Watson came up huge making the save.

Early in the third, Dominic Chasse had multiple chances to give the Saints the lead, but Watson denied him each time.

Kurt Heywood then had a pair of chances for Yarmouth, but Roy made the saves.

With 39.7 seconds to go, Fletcher was sent to the penalty box and the Clippers went on the power play, but couldn’t generate a shot.

Yarmouth started overtime on the power play, but couldn’t convert as Watson stood tall.

“I’m proud of how we played,” St. Pierre said. “We played a gritty game. We played our defensive system really well. That’s a talented team that can put the puck in the net.”

Roy made 21 saves for the Saints (7-4-1).

“We played Lewiston Saturday (and lost in overtime) and I think that game was still in our locker room,” said St. Dom’s Coach Robert Parker. “We brought that to the ice. We had some good points and some not-so-good points tonight.

“Their goalie did a really good job. We didn’t take his eyesight away and we didn’t generate enough traffic.”

