Get your cowboy boots on. Portland may soon have its first live country music bar.

John Ferrara and Dennis Mahoney, both of Medford, Massachusetts, have applied to the city to open a country music bar with live entertainment and dancing at 82 Hanover St. in Portland’s Bayside. The bar will be called The Whiskey Barrel.

The proposed bar, which has a target opening date of May 1, is located in an old Portland Public Works building. According to licensing applications filed with the city, The Whiskey Barrel will have a stage, a dance floor, 32 indoor seats, a bar that seats 26 and an outdoor patio that seats 40.

For food, the bar plans to offer a pizza station (which will apparently be cooking frozen pizza) and pub food prepared by Foundation Brewing, according to the documents.

