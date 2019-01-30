A former teacher at a Freeport Christian school will spend eight years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to gross sexual assault and other crimes related to his sexual relationship with a teenage student.

Derek Michael Boyce, 37, was arrested in September after the girl’s mother caught him at her Lisbon home with her daughter and called police, according to an affidavit filed in court. A grand jury indicted Boyce in December on more than two dozen charges that included gross sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor and unlawful sexual contact.

Boyce previously worked as a math teacher at Pine Tree Academy in Freeport, a private Seventh-day Adventist school with students in kindergarten through 12th grade. He was placed on leave and banned from the school campus when he was arrested in September. He was later fired.

Boyce pleaded guilty Wednesday in Androscoggin County Superior Court to a total of 10 feolonies, including gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a minor. His total sentence will be eight years in prison and five years of probation.

The affidavit shows Boyce admitted to his relationship with the girl during his initial interview with police. He said he and the girl began communicating via social media messaging apps when she was upset about a sport injury, and they first had sexual contact in July. He said the contact did not involve drugs or alcohol.

Police said the girl’s mother had previously raised concerns with the school that Boyce was spending too much time alone with her daughter. The school did not answer questions last year about what it did to prevent the relationship from developing.

According to the state Department of Education, Boyce was not a certified teacher with the state, but private schools are not required to hire certified teachers. He previously worked at a Seventh-day Adventist high school in Maryland, where school officials said he left on good terms.

Boyce had no prior criminal history in Maine, according to the State Bureau of Identification. He had been held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $50,000 bail since his arrest.

This story will be updated.

