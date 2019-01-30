WATERVILLE — Firefighters from Waterville, Fairfield and Winslow were called again to the Huhtamaki plant on College Avenue to deal with hot spots on the roof that reportedly rekindled from Tuesday night’s flare up.

Firefighting crews were dispatched at approximately 10:45 a.m. to the paper products plant on the Waterville-Fairfield line where employees were reportedly evacuated to a safe part of the building.

Tuesday night firefighters from about 15 communities worked late into the night at Huhtamaki, where a large fire was burning in the paper machines below the roof, according to Waterville fire Chief Shawn Esler.

When firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire Tuesday, reported at 5:26 p.m., flames were showing from the roof of the long two-story building, which was evacuated.

Huhtamaki is a long brick building that makes a variety of products including paper drinking cups, plates and food packaging containers.

At the scene Tuesday night, firefighters worked inside the building and from the roof. Two ladder trucks from the Fairfield-Benton and Waterville fire departments were parked on either side of the building’s main entrance, and firefighters climbed up and down the ladders, to and from the roof.

Esler said the sprinkler system inside Huhtamaki was working and the company has an excellent evacuation plan and is responsive to fires.

“Huhtamaki has a great safety plan in place,” he said.

