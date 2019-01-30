It is going to be bitterly cold in Maine for most of the day Thursday, but not nearly as cold as it has been in some midwestern states where temperatures plunged to levels that forced schools and businesses to close and caused more than 1,600 flight cancellations from Chicago’s airports.

The bitter Arctic cold in the Midwest is the result of a split in the polar vortex that resulted in temperatures well below zero in much of the region.

“It’s sliding across the country toward us, but we won’t get as cold as they did in the Midwest,” Andy Pohl, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said Wednesday evening. “We will be on the eastern edge of that blast of Arctic Air.”

Despite dodging the Arctic bullet, Maine will still have to suffer through some frigid weather Thursday before it slowly begins to warm up Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 40 degree range on Monday and Tuesday.

Pohl said temperatures will feel like 10 to 20 degrees below zero in Portland Thursday morning because of the wind chill. The actual air temperature at dawn could be two degrees – far above the record low for the date of minus 17 degrees set in 1948.

The normal low temperature for Jan. 31 is 13 degrees.

With temperatures this cold, there is always concern for the well-being of people forced to live on the street. The City of Portland says it will help those seeking shelter.

“We are ready. We have warming centers and overflows available in case we need them,” Meaghan Void, interim director of the Oxford Street Shelter, said in an email. Oxford Street exceeds its 154-person capacity on a regular basis.

Jessica Grondin, the city’s spokesperson, said that if Oxford Street reaches capacity, homeless individuals can be sheltered at the Preble Street Resource Center or the Salvation Army.

“It is Maine and it is winter. We have overflow every single night,” Grondin said.

“(These conditions) make it more challenging for those who live outside to be able to survive,” John Richardson, executive director of Augusta’s Bread of Life Ministries Shelter, said Wednesday. The waiting list for the shelter’s beds can top 60 families in the winter, compared to 35 during the summer.

On Wednesday morning, Richardson said, a man living in a cold, abandoned building in Gardiner was driven by a Gardiner police officer to the shelter.

“He kindly drove this young man to us to see if we could help,” he said. “(The man) is over to the shelter right now working with our staff; thankfully, we had a bed.”

Richardson said area police departments work closely with the shelter and have an eye out for those living outside during inclement weather.

“Our local police departments are phenomenal,” he said. “They do a great job of checking places … they know where people live outside.”

At the Portland Jetport there were only a few flight cancellations on Wednesday – all involving Chicago, where hundreds of flights were canceled.

Meanwhile, AAA Northern New England was gearing up for a busy day Thursday morning. Spokesman Pat Moody said the roadside assistance agency is anticipating a significant number of calls for service, mostly related to vehicle jump starts or dead batteries.

On a typical winter day in northern New England, Moody said AAA responds to between 1,700 and 2,000 calls for service. The number of motorists calling for assistance Thursday could exceed 3,000, Moody estimated. Moody said the agency will ramp up its roadside service fleet and it will be “all hands on deck” in the AAA call center.

Moody recommends drivers don’t let their gas tanks drop below half to prevent condensation from building up and freezing on days when the temperatures drop so low.

Susan Faloon, spokeswoman for the Maine Emergency Management Agency, said she was not aware of any emergency warming centers that would be open Wednesday night or Thursday for people needing shelter or who lose power, but she said MEMA would announce openings on Facebook or Twitter.

Another option for people seeking shelter is to contact 211, a private agency established to connect Mainers with resources.

Kennebec Journal Staff Writer Sam Shepherd contributed to this report.

