Portland’s Old Port may soon be getting a new lunch spot that also serves draft beer and wine.

Garrett Fitzgerald, who owned the now-shuttered Portland & Rochester Public House at 118 Preble St., has applied to the city to open a new place called Royale Lunch Bar at 11 Union St.. The 885-square-foot space is actually part of the 50 Wharf St. building that has housed many bars and restaurants over the years. Royale Lunch Bar is taking over from Hero’s Subs, a sandwich shop that leased the spot in June and has already closed.

Fitzgerald also owns the Bar Harbor Lobster Company on Main Street in Bar Harbor.

The sample menu for the 25-seat Royale Lunch Bar includes a selection of sandwiches, such as pastramis and Reubens, and a grilled cheese with tomato soup; sides of soup, coleslaw, mac and cheese, hummus and veggies, and poutine; and desserts, including soft-serve ice cream and doughnuts.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: