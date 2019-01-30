Rep. Susan Collins, R-Maine, declined to say during a television interview Tuesday night whether she will endorse President Trump for reelection in 2020.

“I’m not prepared at this point to make that decision,” Collins, one of the more moderate members of the Senate GOP, said during an interview on “PBS NewsHour.”

After saying she hadn’t yet focused on the race, Collins was pressed by host Judy Woodruff on whether she would make an endorsement of Trump later.

“I don’t know. I’m going to have to see what happens between now and then and look at what his record is,” Collins said. “I can’t imagine I would endorse any of the Democrats who are running right now, but I’m going to focus on 2020 in 2020.”

Asked if she might endorse another Republican, Collins said, “I’m neither ruling it in nor ruling it out.”

During a television appearance last month, Collins said there was “nothing wrong” with Trump facing a primary challenge.

“I see nothing wrong with challengers,” she said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “That is part of our democratic system.”

Collins has shown a willingness to buck Trump on issues including health care. But last year she provided a key vote in the confirmation battle over Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, prompting Democrats to make her Senate seat a top target in 2020.

